AP acquires 1,088 state-of-the-art mobile clinics to provide emergency medicare to patients

The new ambulances will operate with two separate toll-free numbers – 104 and 108. (AP (Representative Image))

Andhra Pradesh (AP) government on Wednesday acquired a fleet of 1,088 state-of-the-art ambulances, which will serve as mobile clinics in both rural and urban areas, at an estimated cost of Rs 201 crore.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who flagged off the ambulances in Vijayawada, asserted that his government was committed to revamping the medical infrastructure in the state.

The new ambulances will operate with two separate toll-free numbers – 104 and 108.

While ambulances with toll-free number 104 will run as emergency services in rural areas, 108 will be for the urban parts of the state.

Of these new ambulances, 412 and 676 have been divided for urban and rural areas, respectively.

The ambulances will run as mobile clinics with advanced life support systems. The ambulances include 26 vehicles that will be used exclusively for neo-natal services equipped with incubators and other essential facilities for babies born with complications.

The CM said 676 ambulances would serve as Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), which would provide 20 types of medical services, including all screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Altogether, 744 doctors would be made available for these services and they would visit a village once a month to offer medical services, he added.

Besides oxygen cylinders, these new ambulances would have ventillators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, and comfortable stretchers besides provisions for delivery of babies. The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper healthcare monitoring by doctors, he said.

The CM also announced a hike in the monthly salaries of ambulance drivers from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000 and ambulance technicians from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Special chief secretary (medical and health) KS Jawahar Reddy said the ambulances would be attached to the primary healthcare centres in all the revenue blocks for the deployment of doctors on call.

“This would help people know doctors they should contact in emergencies and doctors, too, would have an understanding of the health profile of the villagers in general and families in particular. The government is in the process of preparing digital family health profiles,” he said.

The estimated time of arrival of these emergency vehicles to the spot from the time of receiving an emergency call is expected to be 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas, and 25 minutes in the remote tribal areas of the state.

A new programme, Dr YSR Rahadari Bhadratha, is also being linked to the urban service, where any road accident patient will be treated free of cost in any hospital across the state for the first 48 hours and up to a maximum expenditure of Rs 50,000.

Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust would reimburse the expenses for the road accident patients, the CM added.