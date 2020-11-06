Amit Shah invokes Chaitanya, Vivekananda, urges people of Bengal to restrore pride

Sections
Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Shah also held a review meeting with the senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bankura. (PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday urged the people of West Bengal to fulfil their responsibilities to restore the pride of the state which was the centre of spirit and religious awakening.

“West Bengal is the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Thakur Ramakrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda. Appeasement politics has hurt the state’s tradition. I urge people to fulfil their responsibilities to restore the pride of the state which was the centre of spiritual and religious awakening,” Shah said while on his two-day visit to Bengal.

Shah also held a review meeting with the senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bankura.

He had met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday.

During his two-day visit, Shah met senior BJP leaders from the state, reviewed the upcoming assembly poll preparations and looked into organisational matters.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally in the state. This is his first visit to West Bengal after the Covid-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

(With inputs from ANI)

