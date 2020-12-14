Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence

Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence

Videos made by employees inside the factory showed men breaking security cameras, windows and other equipment with rods and sticks. Wistron said it was “deeply shocked” by the violence, which it blamed on “unknown persons ... with unclear intentions”.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Bengaluru

Unidentified factory workers trashed the facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the weekend as employees demanded unpaid wages and better working hours, trade union representatives said (AFP)

Apple Inc said it is investigating if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines at a violence-hit iPhone manufacturing facility near Bengaluru, following violence at the plant.

Wistron is one of Apple’s top global suppliers. In India, it makes iPhone 7 handsets and second-generation iPhone SE devices.

Unidentified factory workers trashed the facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the weekend as employees demanded unpaid wages and better working hours, trade union representatives said.

Videos made by employees inside the factory showed men breaking security cameras, windows and other equipment with rods and sticks.



Police have arrested 149 people over the violence, a senior police officer said.

Apple said it was dispatching additional staff and auditors to the facility.’

“Our teams are in close touch with the local authorities and we’re offering our full support to their investigation,” the company said in a statement.

Apple demands its suppliers provide safe working conditions, treat workers with dignity and respect, act fairly and ethically, and use environmentally responsible practices wherever they make products or perform services for the company.

Wistron said it was “deeply shocked” by the violence, which it blamed on “unknown persons ... with unclear intentions”.

“The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations,” Wistron said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Farmers’ protest: BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) differs with other unions, not on hunger strike
by Vishal Joshi
SoftBank-backed Ola to invest $326 million for electric-scooter plant in TN
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
BJP takes lead in early trends in Goa zilla panchayat polls
by Gerard de Souza
HP governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road accident in Telangana
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.