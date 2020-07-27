Sections
Home / India News / Apple’s move to Tamil Nadu brings hope for better recycling of electronic waste

Apple’s move to Tamil Nadu brings hope for better recycling of electronic waste

With Apple shifting to Chennai, India and Apple both have a great opportunity to re-make the future.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:34 IST

By Bharati Chaturvedi,

An iPhone is seen on display at a kiosk at an Apple reseller store. (REUTERS)

For too long, India has been called out for its poor electronic waste handling. In part, this is true, even today. Hundreds of poor illegally extract saleable materials and components, damaging their health and polluting the environment. There is no investment in making their lives safer, or better, although under new laws, this might be shifting slowly.

On the other hand, too often, we forget about how our electronics are made.

With Apple shifting to Chennai, India and Apple both have a great opportunity to re-make the future.

Previously, Apple was called out for phones that were produced in pathetic conditions, with underpaid workers. In Chennai, all this should be a thing of the past. It must ensure it is the best possible job for a worker in this niche.



Apple is setting up in the land of recycling and the Swachh Bharat Mission. It can offer both it’s brand and India so much more.

For one, can the plant expand to dismantle and recycle most or all parts of the Apple products discarded? The new law anyway requires it to collect a percentage of e-waste generated, and recycle it. It will be the first to do this, perhaps use some recovered materials in manufacturing. It could let the public see the process first hand. We have to shift to circularity in the coming few years, and this factory is not only valuable in itself, but also for the potential it has to transform the global idea of circular economy.

(The writer is Founder and Director, Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Building a new life: Women in Bangladesh aim to shake up textile sector
Jul 27, 2020 09:13 IST
Rain, thundershowers likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh today
Jul 27, 2020 09:12 IST
Manchester United’s Solskjaer says criticism made him stronger
Jul 27, 2020 09:10 IST
Muslim man undertakes 800km journey to attend bhoomi pujan in Ram Temple
Jul 27, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.