Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Appoint Indian lawyer or Queen’s counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav, says MEA

Appoint Indian lawyer or Queen’s counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav, says MEA

Queen’s Counsel is an advocate or a barrister or advocate who is an appointed Counsel to the UK Crown on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File photo)

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to appoint an Indian lawyer or Queen’s counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav so that he receives a fair trial in his death sentence review.

Queen’s Counsel is an advocate or a barrister or advocate who is an appointed Counsel to the UK Crown on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said the Pakistan has not been able to fulfil its obligations to implement ICJ judgement in Kulbhushan Jhadav case.

“It has not yet addressed the core issues, which include provision of all documents related to the case, providing unconditional and unimpeded consular access to Kulbhusan Jadhav and appointment of an Indian lawyer or a Queen’s counsel to ensure a free and fair trial,” Srivastava said at a video conference with media, as quoted by PTI.

Pakistan’s Parliament recently extended four months an ordinance that allowed Jadhav to file an appeal against his death conviction in a high court as required by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

System of MSP, govt procurement to stay: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:18 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

4 Maharashtra cops die of Covid-19, 364 new cases reported
Sep 17, 2020 23:34 IST
Mumbai civic body offers free learning resources to students across Maharashtra
Sep 17, 2020 23:33 IST
35 test positive for Covid-19: Mumbai’s Matunga municipal market shut for 5 days
Sep 17, 2020 23:32 IST
Mumbai civic body appoints 35 specialist doctors at jumbo Covid centres
Sep 17, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.