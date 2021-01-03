Sections
Home / India News / Approval to Covaxin premature, could be dangerous: Shashi Tharoor

Earlier today, Covid-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said DCGI.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the emergency approval to Covid-19 vaccine--Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the emergency approval to Covid-19 vaccine--Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. He urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to wait till full trials of the vaccine are completed.

Taking to Twitter, Member of Parliament from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram said, “The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous.”

He further urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to avoid Covaxin till full trials are over.

“Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime,” he added in the tweet.

“After adequate examination, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial,” said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today.

