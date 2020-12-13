Archaeological site in Bihar’s Banka may emerge as place of interest for world: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
The Chief Minister visited the archaeological site in Banka district on Saturday.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the archaeological site, discovered on the bank of Chanan river in Amarpur area of Banka district, might emerge as a place of interest for the entire world.
The Chief Minister visited the archaeological site in Banka district on Saturday.
“When I heard about the discovery of the site, I had a gut feeling that it might be of the period of Buddha. Later, I came to know that it was about 2,600 years old. I feel once the excavation is complete, the site will emerge as a place of interest for not just people of the state or the country, but the entire world,” Kumar said while talking to the media after his visit.