Architect behind iconic Dilli Haat dies at 62

New Delhi: Pradeep Sachdeva, the architect of several iconic buildings and inclusive public spaces in the country, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62.

Sachdeva is credited with conceptualising and designing Dilli Haat,which showcases ethnic food and handicrafts , near INA Market, which was later replicated at Pitampura and Janakpuri by the Delhi government, and the Garden of Five Senses, a public leisure space, at Said-ul-Azaib near Saket

He has been involved in several projects related to riverfront development, public spaces and buildings across India.

“Architect of Delhi’s iconic Dilli Haat & Garden of Five Senses Pradeep Sachdeva is no more. The spaces he created have become architectural landmarks for our city brought alive by his imaginative design. RIP,” tweeted deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

According to friends of Sachdeva, he hadn’t been keeping well for the past few months and was admitted in a hospital recently for treatment.

His friend and urban designer AGK Menon remembered him as an innovative focused on the “indigenous quality of design” in his work.

“He tried to use the local construction techniques, indigenous designs in his work to create something extraordinary. This you will find in most of his work,” Menon said.

Dilli Haat, Menon said, was one of his most important works. “It is an inclusive public space, which has been designed over a Nullah. The place is contemporary yet traditional,” said Menon.

For the past few years, Sachdeva had been working on the Delhi government’s ambitious Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, work on which started in December 2018 after much delay.

The project was close to him as it involved pedestrianisation of one of Delhi’s most congested markets without disturbing its heritage.

Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), tweeted, “PradeepSachdeva ji shall be remembered for his passion for inclusive urbanism & architectural heritage revitalisation. Redevelopment Project of #ChandniChowk may inspire policy makers to recognise his impetus to make public streets inclusive for all #pedestrian or #cyclist alike....”

He was also the main consultant for the Jama Masjid Precinct redevelopment project, work on which is yet to start.