Sections
Home / India News / Architect behind iconic Dilli Haat dies at 62

Architect behind iconic Dilli Haat dies at 62

New Delhi: Pradeep Sachdeva, the architect of several iconic buildings and inclusive public spaces in the country, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62. Sachdeva is credited with...

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Pradeep Sachdeva, the architect of several iconic buildings and inclusive public spaces in the country, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62.

Sachdeva is credited with conceptualising and designing Dilli Haat,which showcases ethnic food and handicrafts , near INA Market, which was later replicated at Pitampura and Janakpuri by the Delhi government, and the Garden of Five Senses, a public leisure space, at Said-ul-Azaib near Saket

He has been involved in several projects related to riverfront development, public spaces and buildings across India.

“Architect of Delhi’s iconic Dilli Haat & Garden of Five Senses Pradeep Sachdeva is no more. The spaces he created have become architectural landmarks for our city brought alive by his imaginative design. RIP,” tweeted deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.



According to friends of Sachdeva, he hadn’t been keeping well for the past few months and was admitted in a hospital recently for treatment.

His friend and urban designer AGK Menon remembered him as an innovative focused on the “indigenous quality of design” in his work.

“He tried to use the local construction techniques, indigenous designs in his work to create something extraordinary. This you will find in most of his work,” Menon said.

Dilli Haat, Menon said, was one of his most important works. “It is an inclusive public space, which has been designed over a Nullah. The place is contemporary yet traditional,” said Menon.

For the past few years, Sachdeva had been working on the Delhi government’s ambitious Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, work on which started in December 2018 after much delay.

The project was close to him as it involved pedestrianisation of one of Delhi’s most congested markets without disturbing its heritage.

Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), tweeted, “PradeepSachdeva ji shall be remembered for his passion for inclusive urbanism & architectural heritage revitalisation. Redevelopment Project of #ChandniChowk may inspire policy makers to recognise his impetus to make public streets inclusive for all #pedestrian or #cyclist alike....”

He was also the main consultant for the Jama Masjid Precinct redevelopment project, work on which is yet to start.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seed scam: Punjab Police nab Ludhiana firm owner, seal store
Jun 01, 2020 02:02 IST
Spurious seed dealer’s licence cancelled in Jalandhar
Jun 01, 2020 01:59 IST
Kaithal teen abducted, gangraped; three women among six booked
Jun 01, 2020 01:55 IST
Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab: Classes 1 to 4 endline test results of SCERT improve by 15.81% over midterm examinations in Ludhiana
Jun 01, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.