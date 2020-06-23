Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Are we waiting to overtake Brazil?’: Kumaraswamy demands 20-day lockdown

‘Are we waiting to overtake Brazil?’: Kumaraswamy demands 20-day lockdown

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy urged the PM not to put the economy ahead of peoples’ safety.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:26 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Karnataka registered 322 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 9721 cases in the state which includes 150 deaths and 6,004 discharges. (Photo @JanataDal_S)

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a further 20-day national lockdown as the current strategy of selective containment has ‘not served the purpose of arresting the pandemic.’

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy urged the PM not to put the economy ahead of peoples’ safety. Pointing out that India is among the countries with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, he said the problem must be seen in relation with our high density of population compared to other countries.

Stating that there has been a rapid increase in coronavirus cases following the lifting of the lockdown, the former CM questioned whether the country would passively wait to overtake Brazil in the number of those infected. Urging the Karnataka CM to immediately announce a 20-day lockdown ‘especially for Bengaluru’, Kumaraswamy urged the government to transfer cash of at least Rs 5,000 to all daily wage workers including cab and auto drivers apart from weavers.

Demanding that the government immediately withdraw its move to hold exams for SSLC (10th standard) students which is scheduled from Thursday, Kumaraswamy said that the state government and the education minister would be responsible if something untoward happened to the eight lakh students who are expected to take the exam.



“If neighbouring Telangana could promote all its 10th standard students why is Karnataka hesitating. If we are bent on holding the exams let that be conducted in October,” he said in a different tweet.

Kumaraswamy’s demand came in the backdrop of the state medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar acknowledging that three members of his family including his father, wife and daughter had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, state health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu said that the government would consult with medical doctors and experts to decide on its next course of action.

“Yes, the number of cases in Bengaluru has increased. Yesterday the CM had a meeting in which it was decided to seal down four areas in Bengaluru which had seen an increase in cases. If required we will go for lockdown (across the state) again.”

On Tuesday, Karnataka registered 322 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 9721 cases in the state which includes 150 deaths and 6,004 discharges. With 1,035 cases Bengaluru (rural and urban) account for nearly a third of the 3,563 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On China, it’s time to consider cyber operations
Jun 23, 2020 20:47 IST
Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST
Jun 23, 2020 20:45 IST
UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 results declared, 2669 candidates declared successful
Jun 23, 2020 20:42 IST
BATHINDA THERMAL PLANT MOVE: Manpreet defends move, says industrial park on land a windfall for state
Jun 23, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.