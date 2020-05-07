Sections
Home / India News / Areas under PoK now in IMD’s forecast

Areas under PoK now in IMD’s forecast

The IMD has started including Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5.

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh, New Delhi

The development assumes significance as New Delhi has been of a position that the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir belongs to India. (EPA/ Representative )

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre has started including cities under Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in its forecasts, a departure from its earlier format, officials said on Thursday.

The IMD has started including Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Department that gives forecast for the northwest meteorological division of the IMD. IMD Director General M Mohapatra said they have been mentioning areas under PoK under its daily weather bulletin ever since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in the two union territories August last year.

However, officials said it’s now being mentioned explicitly under the Jammu and Kashmir subdivision.

These cities of PoK have now found a place in the overall forecast of the northwest division. The northwest division consists of nine sub-divisions – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-Chandigarh-Haryana, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and west Rajasthan.



The development assumes significance as New Delhi has been of a position that the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir belongs to India.

The inclusion of Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan in the forecast comes amid Pakistan’s Supreme Court allowing elections in Gilgit-Baltistan this week. India had strongly reacted to the development.

Sources added that internally, it was pointed out that since IMD has been mentioning these cities under the PoK in its daily national weather bulletin and also the local bulletins, they should also find a place in the forecasts of the RMC.

Mohapatra said that the IMD, being the World Meteorological Department nominated Regional Meteorological Centre, provides severe weather warnings to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan detailing forecasts for the next five days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
May 07, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Alcohol sale in Karnataka falls after government hikes prices
May 07, 2020 21:37 IST
Covid-19 status check in hotspots Ahmedabad and Surat show spike a day after hard lockdown
May 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Tope: No need to politicise issue
May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
To pedal home, 18 migrants in Mohali sell phones to buy cycles
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.