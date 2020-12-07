Armed Forces Flag Day reminds us of duty towards army personnel: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Monday saluted the service and valour of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day (HT Photo)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday saluted the service and valour of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and said it is the duty of the nation to ensure the welfare of the retired army personnel and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces. This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation,” Singh tweeted.

Union minister of state for defence Shripad Naik also greeted soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country. Extending his good wishes to the armed forces, Naik, in a video message, said, “The national security is of utmost importance for the future progress of our great nation. The Indian armed forces are entrusted with the honourable duty of protecting the nation’s unity and territorial integrity.”

They together form the oldest institution of the country which has made supreme sacrifices for the country and its people, the parliamentarian from Goa said. “We need to applaud and appreciate the magnificent efforts of our brave and patriotic soldiers whose heroic achievements in safeguarding the national unity makes us proud to call ourselves as Indians,” he said.

Naik also appealed to citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which is meant for their resettlement and welfare. “Such a help, needless to mention, will go a long way in boosting the morale of soldiers, sailors and airmen in serving our country,” he said.

The minister said while discharging their duties, “our soldiers, sailors and airmen remain susceptible to grave danger to their lives”. “In the past, many of our soldiers sacrificed their precious lives and many became permanently disabled. They and their families deserve our compassion to help overcome their difficulties and problems and lead a normal life,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed his gratitude to the members of the armed forces and their families. “On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I express my gratitude to the member of the Armed Forces & their families for their courage and sacrifice for the nation. Let’s take pledge to contribute towards the welfare of families of the brave personnel,” Nadda tweeted.

Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India. Citizens are urged to make voluntary contributions towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of personnel and ex-servicemen, their family members and also to rehabilitate those injured in wars.