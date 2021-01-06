Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Armed with drone, 19-year-old rescues 4 drowning fishermen off Kerala coast

Armed with drone, 19-year-old rescues 4 drowning fishermen off Kerala coast

The Kerala Fishing Boat Operator’s Association said it was the first time a drone camera was used to save fishermen from seas in south India.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:56 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Devang Subil with his drone. (HT Photo)

A 19-year-old engineering student became a hero in Kerala after he was able to save four drowning fishermen in the Arabian sea with the help of a drone.

When rescue workers and fishermen were worried about a missing boat on Nattika beach in Thrissur on Tuesday, young Devang Subil approached them. Initially no one was willing to hear him and some of them even shooed him away, saying it was not a child’s play.

After Nattika legislator Geetha Gopi heard his plea she approached police and rescue officials and Subil managed to board a rescue boat with his drone.

“It was my first deep sea voyage. When our boat reached 11 nautical miles away from the coast I released my drone. Initially the wind created problems but after 20 minutes or so my drone captured first visuals of a man clinging on to a log of capsized boat and beamed faint visuals in my mobile phone,” said Subil detailing the rescue operation.



He said soon fishermen and coastal police immediately diverted their vessels to the spot where the first man was found and rescued him. Later 300 metres away from the spot, they found two others and rescued; the fourth one took almost another an hour to spot, he said. “The fourth man was on the verge of drowning after exhaustion. Minutes after his rescue, the man lost his consciousness,” he said.

Now four of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thrissur. They spent almost six hours in the sea and one of them managed to send an SOS to the shore which alerted others.

“We salute the youngster whose timely intervention saved four lives. He showed us how new innovations can help save lives. I have already approached the government with a suggestion to honour him,” said MLA Geetha Gopi.

Subil, a second year B.Tech student of Bnegaluru’s Christ University, had returned to his native place after his college shut due to pandemic.

The Kerala Fishing Boat Operator’s Association said it was the first time a drone camera was used to save fishermen from seas in south India. It is planning to submit a proposal to the state fisheries department to deploy more drones and train rescuers to use them.

“It is a cheap medium of rescue. Usually we press helicopters and speed boats into service for such search operations. But this is very cost effective,” said Subil, adding he will add more modifications and be ready to train rescuers involved in such operations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls on Sri Lanka to fulfil expectations of Tamil minority
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
Over 1.7 million pending forms filed by 500,000 firms under MCA’s amnesty scheme
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Amit Shah to attend Thuglak magazine’s 51st anniversary event in Chennai on Jan 14
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

Paresh Rawal: The time of only one actor ruling the film industry is gone
by Juhi Chakraborty
Vanita Kharat opens up on posing in the buff to champion body positivity
by HT Entertainment Desk
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Pakistan relaxes rules to purchase Covid-19 vaccine on emergency basis
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.