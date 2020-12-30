Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Arms, ammunition hidden at J-K LoC by Pakistani terrorist handlers recovered

Arms, ammunition hidden at J-K LoC by Pakistani terrorist handlers recovered

The recover of the cache was done on the basis of some vital clues developed based on information provided by arrested suspect Yaseen Khan.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:40 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

J&K Police display arms and ammunition, recovered from a militant hideout, at Dabi village of Balakote sector in Poonch district. (PTI Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir police and the army have recovered two pistols, 70 pistol rounds and two grenades hidden in bushes on the Line of Control (LoC) in Dabbi village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district, said officials.

They said the arms and ammunition were hidden by handlers of terrorists from Pakistan and were recovered following a disclosure made by three terror associates arrested on Sunday.

SSP Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said that some vital clues were developed on the basis of arrested suspect Yaseen Khan’s confession, made during his questioning by the security personnel. A police team headed by sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Mendhar, Zaheer Jafri, alongwith army personnel, launched an operation in Dabbi and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition, kept in a polythene bag in the bushes.

Also Read: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter outside Srinagar city

“Two pistols, seventy bullets and two grenades have been recovered so far and more searches are going on” said Angral.

He further said that terror outfits were trying to target religious places in Poonch but their nefarious designs have been foiled by the army and the police.

In a separate incident, three terrorists have been killed in an encounter in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

6th round talks: Piyush Goyal, Tomar join farmer leaders during lunch
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
by HT Correspondent
New spike in UK cases as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Alia Bhatt clicks selfies with Neetu, Riddhima, Shaheen on vacation
by HT Entertainment Desk
NCP chief Sharad Pawar says Maharashtra’s MVA government is stable
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Under the shadow of Covid-19, Uttarakhand preps for New Year celebrations
by HT Correspondent
Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages and images
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.