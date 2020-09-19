Sections
Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized

The trio used to work as daily wage labourers and were recently called by a gang of arms smugglers to Munger. They were handed over the consignment to deliver in Bhojpur.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Patna

Image for representation. (File photo)

A team of Bihar Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested three members of an arms smuggling gang and recovered eight pistols and 16 magazines from state capital Patna. This is the third arms haul within 10 days ahead of assembly election in the state.

Police said pistols of 7.65 bore were being smuggled to Bhojpur district from Munger. On supply of a consignment, the gang used to earn a profit of Rs 10,000 each as a carrier while a peddler earns between Rs 25,000 to Rs 35, 000 on each pistol.

The arrested accused were identified as Raju Yadav (Munger), Mahendra Singh and Ajit Kumar (both from Bhojpur district). An STF official said acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted them in Jakkanpur police station area and during checking, the pistols and magazines were seized.

The trio told the police that they used to work as daily wage labourers and were recently called by a gang of arms smugglers to Munger. They were handed over the consignment to deliver in Bhojpur.

Earlier, the STF had arrested a smuggler with 1,100 live cartridges from Khagaria. On September 8, STF units had busted illegal gun factories in Patna and Khagaria districts and arrested 10 people during separate operations. The STF seized over 50 unfinished pistols, huge quantity of tools and manufacturing materials.

