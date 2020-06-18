Sections
Home / India News / Army augments forces at LAC, navy alert in Indian Ocean after Ladakh face-off: Officials

Army augments forces at LAC, navy alert in Indian Ocean after Ladakh face-off: Officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Wednesday that India wanted peace but wouldn’t hesitate to respond to any provocation.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

India has warned China that the face-off in which 20 of its soldiers were killed, will have serious impact on the bilateral ties.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a phone conversation on Wednesday that the Chinese side’s “pre-meditated and planned action” was behind the violence and casualties. This was the first time Jaishankar spoke to Wang since the stand-off began in early May.

The Indian Army has strengthened its posture across the length of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where reinforcements have been sent, the Indian Air Force is keeping its contingency plans ready and the navy is also on alert in the Indian Ocean region where scores of warships are ready for any task, three military officers said on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity.

India will, however, not resort to any knee-jerk reaction. It will take well considered action at an appropriate time, necessary to protect integrity and sovereignty of the country and its national interest, the officials added.



“Hopefully, good sense will prevail (upon China). We have several options and we will not hesitate to exercise them depending on the situation,” one of the government officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), meanwhile, is holding crucial meetings on the infrastructure development along the China border. A road being built by India in the Galwan Valley is the reason for latest confrontation between the two countries. The crucial road will help India easily transport supplies to its soldiers in the remote Ladakh region.

The MHA held a meeting with Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and other agencies like Border Road Organisations, Central Public Works Department on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. At the meeting, the MHA took initiatives to speed up the process of road construction, ANI further reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Wednesday that India wanted peace but wouldn’t hesitate to respond to any provocation. Addressing a virtual meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi said, “India’s integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from defending it. Nobody should have any iota of doubt about this. India wants peace. But on provocation, India will give a befitting reply.”

The meeting observed two minutes silence to pay tribute to the 20 soldiers killed in the face-off on Monday night.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Atletico Madrid blitz Osasuna to boost top-four ambitions
Jun 18, 2020 08:19 IST
Millions of abandoned oil wells are leaking methane, a climate menace
Jun 18, 2020 08:17 IST
Red-carded David Luiz takes blame for Arsenal’s City loss
Jun 18, 2020 08:16 IST
US authorities debate over masks, personal freedom as Covid-19 cases surge
Jun 18, 2020 08:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.