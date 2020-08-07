Sections
Home / India News / Army chief asks commanders to keep guard up in eastern, central sectors

Army chief asks commanders to keep guard up in eastern, central sectors

While the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is the focus of the current border tensions, Indian forces are in a heightened state of alert all along the border with China stretching from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. (REUTERS)

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane asked his top commanders to stay prepared for any eventuality while carrying out a security review of the eastern and central sectors during a two-day visit at a time when India and China are locked in a tense border dispute in Ladakh, people familiar with the developments said on Friday.

While the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is the focus of the current border tensions, Indian forces are in a heightened state of alert all along the border with China stretching from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh.

Top commanders briefed Naravane on the prevailing security situation, deployments and the army’s operational preparedness in the eastern and central sectors at Tezpur on Thursday and Lucknow a day later, the people said. The Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps is responsible for a border frontage of 1,563 km with China.

Also read: China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down



While the border row with China erupted in early May after a violent face-off in the Finger Area near Pangong Tso as well as Chinese aggression in the remote Galwan Valley, the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army were involved in a tense face-off at Naku La in Sikkim on May 9.



Four Indian and seven Chinese soldiers were injured during the confrontation that involved about 150 soldiers.

The visit was in continuation of attempts to ensure highest operational readiness of the Indian military in the eastern sector where China’s provocations have been on the rise, said former army vice chief Lieutenant General AS Lamba (retd).

“China’s objections last year to the army exercise ‘Him Vijay’ in Arunachal Pradesh and claims on Bhutan’s territory are extremely sensitive and significant issues. Also, the deployment of new weapon systems would have been overseen for their operational enhancement,” Lamba added.

Also read | Keep off: India’s terse counter to China after its Kashmir barb

The army chief’s tour came at a time when military talks on disengagement have hit a roadblock because of serious differences between the two armies in the Finger Area and the PLA’s reluctance to vacate positions held by it in what New Delhi claims to be Indian territory.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Shocked at the devastating news’: Rahul Gandhi on Kozhikode Air India plane mishap
Aug 07, 2020 21:32 IST
Hamilton sets pace in 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice
Aug 07, 2020 21:31 IST
‘2nd tragedy of the day’: Ex-minister after plane crash, landslide in Kerala
Aug 07, 2020 21:26 IST
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Aug 07, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.