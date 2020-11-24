Army Chief Naravane in Nagaland as part of 3-day visit to eastern command

Chief of army staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday arrived in Kohima as part of his three-day visit to various formations under the army’s eastern command to review security and operational preparedness, officials said.

Upon arrival, the army chief called on Nagaland governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and later met chief minister Neiphiu Rio apart from other top army and security officials. The meetings were held to mainly review the security situation in the state, officials informed. He assured the support of the army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquillity in Nagaland and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Governor Ravi, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks, was reportedly in Delhi for some time but rushed back on Monday to receive the army chief.

General Naravane will be leaving for Delhi on Wednesday. However, prior to his departure, he is scheduled to visit the Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home and inaugurate a new residential facility to be run by the Assam Rifles.

According to a defence release, the army chief, who landed in Nagaland’s Dimapur on Monday, was briefed by the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, and GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RP Kalita on operational preparedness along the Northern borders as well as operations in hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. He was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga peace talks.

On Tuesday, the army chief flew to neighbouring Manipur before arriving at Kohima where he is stated to have visited various army and Assam Rifles headquarters to make a firsthand assessment of the ground situation.

General Naravane had earlier served as the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) based in Kohima.