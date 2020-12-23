Sections
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC

Gen MM Naravane, who reached the forward area at 8.30am, visited troops of the XIV Corps, which is part of the Udhampur-based Northern Command

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Army chief General M M Naravane is received by Lieutenant General PG K Menon on his arrival in Leh on Wednesday. (PTI)

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited areas on the southern bank of Pangong Lake and reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the standoff with China.

Naravane, who reached the forward area at 8.30am, visited troops of the XIV Corps, which is part of the Udhampur-based Northern Command. He is expected to return to New Delhi in the evening, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

“General MM Naravane #COAS visited forward areas of #FireandFury Corps including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC,” the army said in a tweet.

“He was briefed by #GOC #FireandFury Corps and other local commanders on the operational preparedness of our forces,” the army said, without giving further details.

India and China had held their last round of diplomatic talks on the standoff in Ladakh sector of the LAC on December 18, after a gap of more than two months, though there were no signs of an immediate breakthrough. Following the meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, the two sides had agreed to hold another meeting of senior army commanders.

