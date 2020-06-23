Sections
Home / India News / Army chief Naravane to visit Leh to review progress in talks with Chinese military

Army chief Naravane to visit Leh to review progress in talks with Chinese military

Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane’s visit comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 07:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane during the Army day Annual Press Conference at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi in January 2020. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo )

Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh on Tuesday after the Army Commanders’ Conference gets over, to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said.

According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders’ conference.

Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.



The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Army chief Naravane to visit Leh to review progress in talks with Chinese military
Jun 23, 2020 07:20 IST
LIVE: US doing ‘too good a job’ on Covid-19 testing, says Donald Trump
Jun 23, 2020 07:07 IST
CRPF personnel killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
Jun 23, 2020 07:10 IST
With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election
Jun 23, 2020 06:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.