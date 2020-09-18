Sections
Home / India News / Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness

Army said earlier in the day that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded adding that during the operation, powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that “Indian Army has zero-tolerance for violation of established guidelines.” (ANI/Twitter)

The investigations into the Amshipora case, where three Rajouri locals were killed, in an encounter, will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday.

“Amshipora case investigations will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion. Indian Army is committed to the professional conduct of operations,” Army chief Naravane told ANI.

“Indian Army has zero-tolerance for violation of established guidelines while operating in disturbed areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Army said earlier in the day that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded adding that during the operation, powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded.



According to an official release, the inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened.

Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable.

The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Op Amshipora were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri. Their DNA report is awaited. Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police.

Indian Army is committed to the ethical conduct of operations. Further updates in the case will be given periodically without affecting the due process of the law of the land.

