Sections
Home / India News / Army chief visits India-Pak border in Jammu, reviews security scenario

Army chief visits India-Pak border in Jammu, reviews security scenario

General Naravane will fly to Pathankot later in the day, an officer said.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:39 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jammu

File photo: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (R Raveendran)

Amid India-China standoff, Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited forward areas along the 198 kilometre-long India-Pak international border in Jammu region to review security scenario and preparedness of troops.

“The Army chief arrived in a fixed-wing aircraft at the technical airport in Jammu and then visited Tiger Division from where he flew into the chopper to the forward areas to take stock of security scenario and to review operational preparedness of the troops, “ said a senior Army officer.

The International Border (IB) in Jammu region is manned by the BSF on the Indian side and Pakistani Rangers on their side.

Also read: Another terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Anantnag



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recently constructed six strategic bridges along the international border - two in Tarnah area of Hiranagar in Kathua district and four in Akhnoor-Pallanwala sector - for the swift movement of Armed Forces. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated all six bridges recently.



The Army officer informed that General MM Naravane will fly to Pathankot later in the day.

“Though there is no heightened activity across the IB, Army chief had to see the prevailing security scenario,” said the officer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot’s posters removed from Rajasthan Congress office in Jaipur
Jul 13, 2020 13:39 IST
Army chief visits India-Pak border in Jammu, reviews security scenario
Jul 13, 2020 13:39 IST
As Covid cases spike, half of Srinagar locks down
Jul 13, 2020 13:37 IST
Mumbai Police shares tweet to remind people about social distancing
Jul 13, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.