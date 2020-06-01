Sections
Home / India News / Army foils infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 terrorists killed

The terrorists were killed in an operation which has been going on since Sunday, the Army said.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 11:37 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Jammu

The army claimed that the three terrorists had entered Indian territory where they were eliminated. (Representative Photo/PTI)

The Indian Army soldiers foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera sector in Rajouri district.

Three terrorists who were trying to cross over to India were killed in the operation, the army claimed. The operation has been going on since May 28 (Sunday), it further said.

An army officer said that the terrorists had entered Indian territory where they were eliminated.

The troops have launched a search operation in Rajouri and half a dozen villages in Poonch district.



A separate search operation has also been launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police in the Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Samba sector, news agency PTI reported. The operation was launched on Sunday night after security forces received information about the movement along the international border, it further reported.

The operation is going on in Samba sector’s riverine areas of Basantar and Eik Nalah areas, which are adjacent to Hiranagar, PTI quoted officials as saying.

In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on army camps, police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

Checkpoints along the International Border and on the Jammu-Pathankot highway are on alert.

