Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Army issues alert warning to soldiers against malicious Pakistani app similar Aarogya Setu

Army issues alert warning to soldiers against malicious Pakistani app similar Aarogya Setu

The government has been urging citizens to use the Aarogya Setu to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and earlier this week, in a meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about “popularising the app and asked them to ensure downloads in greater numbers.”

Updated: May 01, 2020 07:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh last week asked India’s top military commanders to ensure that the country’s adversary is not allowed to exploit the Covid-19 situation. (PTI File Photo )

The Indian Army has issued an alert to its personnel warning them against the possibility of their phones being hacked by Pakistani agencies using a malware carrying an app similar to India’s Aarogya Setu, two army officers said on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

There have been reports of the malicious app being sent by Pakistani operatives to WhatsApp groups of army personnel and an advisory has been issued to all soldiers to download the contact-tracing Aarogya Setu app only from the government website, the Google Play store or Apple’s App Store, said one of the officials cited above.

The existing cybersecurity policies on the usage of mobile phones have also been reiterated, said the second official.

The government has been urging citizens to use the Aarogya Setu to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and earlier this week, in a meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about “popularising the app and asked them to ensure downloads in greater numbers.”



Apart from reaching out and informing users about their potential risk of infection, this “privacy-first by design” app also shares safe behaviours and updated medical advisories about Covid-19 containment in 11 languages.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh last week asked India’s top military commanders to ensure that the country’s adversary is not allowed to exploit the Covid-19 situation at a time when the Pakistan army continues to violate the ceasefire on the Line of Control to help terrorists sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

The neighbouring army has violated the ceasefire around 1,400 times this year. The total number of ceasefire violations by it stood at 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 in 2018.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
May 01, 2020 06:07 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 01, 2020 06:01 IST
Covid brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 05:02 IST
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
May 01, 2020 06:26 IST

latest news

2020 Skoda Superb facelift pre-bookings now open digitally
May 01, 2020 08:24 IST
Emissions set for a record fall due to Covid-19 this year. But it’s not a good sign
May 01, 2020 08:20 IST
Shah Rukh Khan remembers Rishi Kapoor’s gentle pat on his head
May 01, 2020 08:17 IST
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Her 10 pics with Virat Kohli
May 01, 2020 08:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.