Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Army JCO killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir

Army JCO killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir

       Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri around 6.30 pm. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, the spokesperson said.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. (File photo/ Representative image)

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. This was the fourth fatal casualty in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past five days. “A JCO was killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing and shelling in Nowshera sector of Rajouri,” the officials said, adding that further details were awaited. Earlier, a defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

       Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri around 6.30 pm.          The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, the spokesperson said.

Later at around 8.20 pm, he said Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian army.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, a police official said. Three army personnel were killed and five others injured in Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and Naugam sector of Kupwara district on October 1.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Health department to test staff of Sheetla Mata temple during Navratri celebrations
Oct 05, 2020 23:33 IST
Plea in HC seeks nod to allow students use of hostels, PGs to appear for exams
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
1,300 wild animals killed by electrocution in India over a decade: Report
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
District administration plans to establish a new public library in DLF Phase-1
Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.