Army officer killed in avalanche in Sikkim laid to rest in Manipur

The mortal remains of Lieutenant Colonel Robert TA Kuba, who lost his life along with a soldier when his patrol party was hit by an avalanche in North Sikkim on May 14, was laid to rest with full military honours at his native Maram centre village in Manipur on Saturday.

The funeral service held at Maram centre,8 0 km north of Imphal in Senapati district, was attended by family members, friends and few representatives from the Army in view of the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Lt. Col. Robert body was brought by a helicopter to the Assam Rifles camp at Maram Bazar from Bir Tikendrajit International airport at Imphal for holding the funeral service and subsequent procession for the burial, according to family sources.

In the morning, the officer’s mortal remains were flown to Imphal from Bagdogra by an Indian Air Force plane and received with full military honours at the Imphal airport, sources said.

Condolence messages poured in from various quarters. “In his demise, the country has lost a young Army officer whose dedication to duty and love for motherland would be remembered forever,” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said in his message.

The titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba,said, “Indeed, we have lost a precious son of not only for the Maram Community but also for the whole State as well as the Nation.”

Tribal affairs minister N Kayisii,former assembly Deputy speaker K Raina,Naga people’s Organisation,Senapati district women’s association, Senapati district students association, Maram Union, Maram students Union and others condoled the sudden demise of the army officer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Lt. Col. Robert joined the Indian Army in June 2000. The officer left behind his wife and two daughters, parents and six siblings.