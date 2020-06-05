Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire along the LoC in J-K has led to the death of an army personnel in Rajouri. (ANI/Representative Image)

An Indian Army personnel died after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday, officials said.

The ceasefire violation happened in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

Pakistan has also initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch’s Kirni.

Pakistan has been shelling the area with mortars since Friday night.

Indian Army said it is retaliating against the firing in a befitting manner.