Sections
Home / India News / Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri

Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri

The ceasefire violation happened in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire along the LoC in J-K has led to the death of an army personnel in Rajouri. (ANI/Representative Image)

An Indian Army personnel died after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday, officials said.

The ceasefire violation happened in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

Pakistan has also initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch’s Kirni.

Pakistan has been shelling the area with mortars since Friday night.



Indian Army said it is retaliating against the firing in a befitting manner.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jio raises Rs 9,093.60 crore from Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala
Jun 05, 2020 07:05 IST
Worrying over future, Hong Kong defies ban to mark Tiananmen
Jun 05, 2020 06:58 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM takes stock of damage caused by cyclone
Jun 05, 2020 06:51 IST
Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri
Jun 05, 2020 07:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.