Army personnel found dead at his residence in Kolkata

Army personnel found dead at his residence in Kolkata

An Army personnel, who was on leave, was found dead at his residence in the southern part of the city early on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Press Trust of India Kolkata

Subhas Das (40) was found unconscious in his room at 12.10 am.

An Army personnel, who was on leave, was found dead at his residence in the southern part of the city early on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Subhas Das (40) was found unconscious in his room at 12.10 am. He was taken to National Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Das, a soldier of the Army’s Rajput Regiment, was posted at Tamluk NCC unit, he said.

No complaint has been lodged in the case, and a preliminary probe suggested that Das had arguments with his wife on Monday night over his drinking habit.

The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

