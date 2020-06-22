Army top brass assesses ground situation

New Delhi: The army’s top brass on Monday made a detailed assessment of the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where both India and China have significantly increased their troop deployment in the extended region on both sides of the contested border, two officers said on the condition of anonymity.

The developments along the LAC and the army’s operational readiness to handle any situation were discussed at the army commanders’ conference, chaired by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, one of the officers said.

The situation along the Line of Control with Pakistan also came up during the discussions amid concerns that the western neighbour could try to take advantage of the tensions along the northern borders with China, second another officer.

Later in the day, the army tweeted: “Army Commanders Conference #ACC-20 is being conducted on 22-23 June 2020 to review the operational situation on both the Northern and Western Fronts.”

While the conference was pre-scheduled, it is being held at a time when the Indian and Chinese armies have marshalled thousands of soldiers on their respective sides of the LAC and the military buildup consists of fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, artillery guns and missile systems, he said.

The conference will conclude on Tuesday. It was the second phase of the conference--the first was held in Delhi on May 27-29.

The top commanders met a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh made a detailed assessment of the situation at the disputed border and was briefed by the military brass about the preparations of the armed forces and their readiness to respond to any provocative actions by the Chinese forces.

Singh left for Moscow on Monday for a four-day visit during which he will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, and border tensions with China will figure in their talks. Singh will participate in the Victory Day parade on June 24 in Moscow to commemorate the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Tensions between India and China have surged after the Galwan Valley brawl on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, dead. The Chinese army possibly suffered more than twice as many casualties, which also included a commanding officer, said another officer.

With uncertainty looming along the LAC, the government has given financial powers worth Rs 500 crore per project to the armed forces to fast-track the purchase of critical weapons and ammunition to deal with any kind of scenario. Similar powers were bestowed on the military to pug gaps in capabilities after 2016 terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri and the 2019 airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot in response to a suicide bombing in Pulwama that left 40 paramilitary troopers dead.

INDEPENDENT COMMENT