'Army will not be deployed in Mumbai, we will fight Covid-19 together': Uddhav Thackeray

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday rejected speculation about the Indian Army being deployed in Mumbai, which has become a coronavirus hotspot with a staggering 12,142 Covid-19 positive cases.

“There have been rumours since a few days that the Army will be deployed in Mumbai; and all shops will be shut. Till now whatever I have done, I have taken you all in confidence and done it. The Army will not be deployed. You and I are the soldiers in the fight against coronavirus,” Thackeray said in his online address to the people.

He said additional security manpower may be sought from the Union government if needed so that the Mumbai Police personnel get some respite from dealing with the crisis.

In the live webcast, the Maharashtra chief minister appealed to people not to believe in fake news and said that he may ask the Centre for additional Central forces so that the state police force may get some respite and be allowed to work in phases.



“This does not mean that Mumbai will be handed over to the Army. Police personnel are tired after working round-the- clock, some have fallen sick also and a few of them have succumbed to the infection. They need rest,” Thackeray said.

The chief minister also admitted that while the spread of the coronavirus has been contained, Maharashtra has not yet managed to break the chain of infection..

On whether the lockdown will be extended in the state after May 17, he said the decision would depend on how far people maintain discipline and follow social distancing guidelines.

