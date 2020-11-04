Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others sent were to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case by a Mumbai court late Wednesday night. Senior counsel and Arnab Goswami’s lawyer Abad Ponda, said that they have moved a bail application, which is likely to be heard on Thursday.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai’s Lower Parel this morning in connection with the death of an interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

The 53-year-old interior designer had in his suicide note alleged that he and his mother were forced to ends their lives because he was not paid his dues worth to Rs 5.40 crore by Goswami and two others identified as Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda owners of two different firms, police said.

The designer and his mother were found dead at their farmhouse in Kavir village of Alibaug Taluka in May 2018. The case, which was closed by Raigad Police in 2019, was reopened when Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a re-investigation on the basis of a fresh complaint by Naik’s daughter, Adnya.

Goswami was taken to Alibaug near Mumbai in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, where he was later produced before a local court. The news anchor told the court that he was assaulted by the police personnel who came to arrest him following which he was taken back to the police station where a civil surgeon was asked to verify the claims. The court later rejected Goswami’s allegations.

The officer, who had earlier investigated abetment to suicide case was also arrested by the police on Wednesday. He will face inquiry, police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The investigating officer had filed a closure report, saying there was no evidence, PTI added.

A fresh first information report (FIR) was also filed against the Republic TV editor, his wife and two others by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday evening for resisting police officials who came to arrest him in the morning.

While the Maharashtra government and Opposition parties are at loggerheads over Goswami’s arrest, the interior designer’s family has hailed the move with his daughter saying “We can’t forget the year 2018. We want to thank Maharashtra Police for standing by a daughter of Maharashtra.”