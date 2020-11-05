Arnab Goswami’s arrest: Court likely to hear Goswami’s bail plea today

A day after the Alibag court sent Republic Television editor-in-chief to judicial custody of 14 days till November 18, the Bombay high court is likely to hear Arnab Goswami’s plea against his arrest on Thursday. His lawyers Aabad Ponda and Gaurav Parkar said that they moved a plea with the Alibag court after it sent the 47-year-old journalist to 14 day’s judicial custody on Wednesday night. This plea is also likely to be heard on Thursday. “The court asked the police to file their reply and posted it for hearing tomorrow,” advocate Ponda said.

On Wednesday morning, Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence in connection to a case of abetment to suicide. Later in the day, he was produced before the Alibag district magistrate court along with Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Darda — the other two accused — in the suicide case of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik.

Goswami has been booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Goswami, his wife, son and two others for “obstructing, assaulting, verbally abusing and intimidating” a police officer on duty and for tearing up “government papers” (arrest intimation) at his house, an official said. The FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station under sections 353, 504, 506 of IPC and section 3 of the Damage of Public Property Act, the official said.

The arrest of Arnab Goswami evokes strong reaction from Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and journalist bodies. Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Acharya has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission against Mumbai Police and Raigad Police for “unjustly and illegally manhandling, assaulting and arresting Mr Arnab Goswamu from his residence in Mumbai”, Livelaw reported.