Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay High Court order dismissing his bail plea

Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay High Court order dismissing his bail plea

Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on November 4.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order dismissing his interim bail plea (Prashant Waydande / Hindustan Times)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami moved Supreme Court after the Bombay high court dismissed his petition for interim bail in 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday, reported ANI.

Goswami was arrested along with two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - by Alibaug Police and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on November 4 in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

The 47-year-old journalist was kept at a local school designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug prison till November 8, after which he was shifted to the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Nov 10, 2020 13:02 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Nov 10, 2020 12:53 IST
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Nov 10, 2020 12:57 IST
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Nov 10, 2020 11:38 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Fans compare him with Sidharth as Farah supports Eijaz
Nov 10, 2020 13:00 IST
IPL 2020: Dominic Cork identifies 2 MI youngsters who ‘will play for India’
Nov 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This is the first step to doing something that involves my face: Amaal
Nov 10, 2020 12:59 IST
Result updates for Gaighat,Sakra,Aurai,Bochahan,Kurhani,Muzaffarpur
Nov 10, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.