Arnab Goswami’s arrest latest developments: Officer who investigated abetment to suicide case in 2018 arrested

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami was on Wednesday arrested from his Mumbai home in connection with the suicide case of a mother-son duo in May 2018.

Hours after his arrest, Goswami alleged in the court that the police personnel who came to arrest him assaulted him causing injuries on his hand, back and finger. He was then taken back to the Alibaug police where a civil surgeon was asked to verify the claims. The allegations were then dismissed by the Alibaug court.

The case pertains to the death of an interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. According to the police, Anvay had alleged in a suicide note that he and his mother were forced to end their lives because he was not paid dues worth Rs 5.40 crore by Goswami and two others identified as Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - owners of two different firms, police said.

Here is what we know so far about the case

Officer who investigated case in 2018 held

Officer, who had earlier investigated abetment to suicide case in which journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday by the police. He will face inquiry, police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The Investigating Officer had filed closure report, saying there was no evidence, PTI added.

Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami, wife for resisting police during arrest

A fresh first information report (FIR) was filed against Arnab Goswami, his wife and two others by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday evening for resisting police officials who came to arrest him in the morning.

Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were invoked in the new FIR.

Designer’s family thanks Mumbai Police for Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Anvay Naik’s wife and daughter Akshata and Adnya hailed the Mumbai Police’s move to arrest the Republic TV editor. “We can’t forget the year 2018. We want to thank Maharashtra Police for standing by a daughter of Maharashtra,” Akshata told reporters. “My husband in his suicide note had mentioned three names but no action was taken against them. Arnab Goswami is behind my husband’s death and I request every single Indian not to help him. Maharashtra police’s action is justice for us,” said she added.

Arnab Goswami claims assault by police during arrest

Hours after his arrest when he was taken to the local court, he alleged that the police officials who came to his home assaulted him while making the arrest. He was then sent back to the Alibaug police station where a civil surgeon was asked to verify the claims. The court later rejected Goswami’s allegations.

Arnab Goswami arrested

The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case. The case, which was closed by Raigad Police in 2019, was reopened when Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a re-investigation on the basis of a fresh complaint by Naik’s daughter, Adnya.

Shiv Sena, BJP lock horns over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

While the Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said, “No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law” and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that due law and procedures were followed in the arrest of Goswami, many BJP leaders including Union ministers drew parallels of the situation with that of Emergency in 1975.

“The treatment of senior journalist Arnab Goswami is a symbol of the totalitarian tendency to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy and suppress the voice of protest,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said.