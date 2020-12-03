Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Arnab Goswami seeks stay on investigation in 2018 abetment to suicide case

Arnab Goswami seeks stay on investigation in 2018 abetment to suicide case

Goswami has also urged the court to transfer the case to CBI or any other independent agency.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 18:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Jail on interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case on November 11. (PTI)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay high court seeking a stay on the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Police into Anvay Naik’s suicide case in 2018. The journalist has also urged the high court to transfer the investigation to CBI or any other independent agency.

The matter will be heard before the Bombay high court on December 10.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 on charges of abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay naik and his mother in 2018. He was granted interim bail on November 11.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has recently said a charge sheet will soon be filed soon in the case.



The Supreme Court has observed that prima facie evaluation of the FIR against journalist Arnab Goswami and two others did not establish the ingredients of the offence of abetment to suicide. The apex court has also extended the interim bail granted to Goswami.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said that the high court should not foreclose itself from the exercise of the power when a citizen has been “arbitrarily deprived of their personal liberty in an excess of state power”.

“In this batch of cases, a prima facie evaluation of the FIR does not establish the ingredients of the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. The appellants are residents of India and do not pose a flight risk during the investigation or the trial.

“There is no apprehension of tampering of evidence or witnesses. Taking these factors into consideration, the order dated 11 November 2020 envisaged the release of the appellants on bail,” the top court recently said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
China testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms
Dec 03, 2020 18:08 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST

latest news

NIA takes over Nagrota encounter case
Dec 03, 2020 18:32 IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link
Dec 03, 2020 18:26 IST
How are vaccines approved: All you need to know
Dec 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Swara, Richa hail Diljit Dosanjh for reacting to Kangana Ranaut
Dec 03, 2020 18:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.