Action followed law, no revenge under Sena government, says Sanjay Raut on Arnab Goswami’s arrest

“Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone,” Raut said.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said there has been no case of revenge politics under the Thackeray government. (PTI)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asserted that the arrest of Republic Television editor Arnab Goswami followed due law and procedures. “Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone,” Raut said as questions were being raised over the sudden arrest of the journalist at a time when he has criticised the Maharashtra state government over Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation, and the TRP scam probe against him.

“Since the formation of the Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge,” Raut added after Union minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Maharashtra Police’s action as an attack on press freedom.

Training his gun on the Congress which is part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led naha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra, Javadekar said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are still fostering the mindset of Emergency. “We condemn the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, for its fascist and emergency mindset, which is on display in Maharashtra. People will give a befitting reply in a democratic manner,” the Union minister tweeted pointing towards a revenge theory behind Goswami’s arrest in a two-year-old case of abetment to suicide.

Union minister Smriti Irani too came in support of Arnab Goswami. “Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him,you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next ?” she tweeted.

