Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police

Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police

Akhila Priya’s lawyer moved a bail petition in the Secunderabad court stating that her client was pregnant and suffering from health issues. The court asked the police to file a counter and deferred the hearing to Friday.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:24 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

File photo of former Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. (Videograb)

Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was on Thursday named the prime accused by the Hyderabad police for her alleged involvement in the abduction of three persons in a land dispute case.

The police submitted the remand report to the court to this effect, stating that it was Akhila Priya who had hatched the plan to abduct the three persons - K Praveen Rao, K Sunil Rao and K Naveen Rao - from their residence on Tuesday night.

The police, who had registered cases against her under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 341 and 342 (wrongful restraint and confinement), 452 (trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, filed two more cases under Section 147 (rioting) and 385 (extortion) against her on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Akhila Priya’s lawyer moved a bail petition in the Secunderabad court stating that her client was pregnant and suffering from health issues. The court asked the police to file a counter and deferred the hearing to Friday.

Earlier, the police named AV Subba Reddy, another senior TDP leader from Kurnool, as accused No. 1 (A-1) and arrested him late Wednesday, but let him off after questioning and serving him notice under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code (which states the police can arrest a person any time without warrant). He has now been named A-2 in the case.

“Her husband Bhargav Rao, who is A-3, is still absconding. Special teams have gone to Bengaluru on coming to know that he had gone there,” the Bowenpally police said, adding that efforts were on to track down other accused in the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
by Shishir Gupta
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
by Abraham Thomas
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause for concerns
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Farmers are spooked by return to food protectionism in Argentina
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
US human rights lawyer arrested in Hong Kong granted bail
by Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
To secure India’s energy future, create a sovereign wealth fund and invest
by Amit Bhandari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.