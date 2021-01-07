Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police

Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was on Thursday named the prime accused by the Hyderabad police for her alleged involvement in the abduction of three persons in a land dispute case.

The police submitted the remand report to the court to this effect, stating that it was Akhila Priya who had hatched the plan to abduct the three persons - K Praveen Rao, K Sunil Rao and K Naveen Rao - from their residence on Tuesday night.

The police, who had registered cases against her under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 341 and 342 (wrongful restraint and confinement), 452 (trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, filed two more cases under Section 147 (rioting) and 385 (extortion) against her on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Akhila Priya’s lawyer moved a bail petition in the Secunderabad court stating that her client was pregnant and suffering from health issues. The court asked the police to file a counter and deferred the hearing to Friday.

Earlier, the police named AV Subba Reddy, another senior TDP leader from Kurnool, as accused No. 1 (A-1) and arrested him late Wednesday, but let him off after questioning and serving him notice under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code (which states the police can arrest a person any time without warrant). He has now been named A-2 in the case.

“Her husband Bhargav Rao, who is A-3, is still absconding. Special teams have gone to Bengaluru on coming to know that he had gone there,” the Bowenpally police said, adding that efforts were on to track down other accused in the case.