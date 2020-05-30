Sections
Home / India News / Arrested Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal now booked under UAPA

Arrested Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal now booked under UAPA

Narwal is the seventh person to be booked under UAPA in the case in which suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and two Jamia students – Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar – are in judicial custody

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Narwal was re-arrested by the special cell, a day after a Delhi court sent her and Devangana Kalita, another activist of Pinjra Tod, to Tihar Jail for 14 days in a case related to Delhi’s communal violence that claimed 53 people and left over 400 injured. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

The Delhi Police on Friday booked arrested Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her alleged role in inciting the communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

Narwal was re-arrested by the special cell, a day after a Delhi court sent her and Devangana Kalita, another activist of Pinjra Tod, to Tihar Jail for 14 days in a case related to Delhi’s communal violence that claimed 53 people and left over 400 injured.

Narwal is the seventh person to be booked under UAPA in the case in which suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and two Jamia students – Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar – are in judicial custody. A police officer privy to the investigation, who did not wish to be named, said, “Narwal was arrested since there is enough evidence to establish the charges against her. The decision to book and arrest Kalita would depend on how much evidence we collect against her.”

