Home / Mumbai News / Arthur Road jail superintendent in self-quarantine after orderly tests positive for Covid-19

Arthur Road jail superintendent in self-quarantine after orderly tests positive for Covid-19

Altogether, 77 people from the prison, including 26 jail officials, tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, a day after the SP’s orderly (45) was infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:35 IST

By Faisal Tandel, Hindustan Times Mumbai

JJ Hospital authorities have collected the swab samples of another 200 people from the jail, whose results are pending, after 77 from the prison tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)

The superintendent of police (SP) at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail has placed himself under self-quarantine at his official bungalow for 14 days after his orderly tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

Altogether, 77 people from the prison, including 26 jail officials, tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, a day after the SP's orderly (45) was infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

“The SP’s orderly used to serve him food and also carry out administrative duties such as handing over files and documents,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

JJ Hospital authorities have collected the swab samples of another 200 people from the jail, whose results are pending, after 77 from the prison tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday.



Jail authorities are yet to ascertain how the viral outbreak occurred in the prison, as no new inmate was allowed since the first week of April because of overcrowding.

“The viral infection could have spread from sanitation workers or essential service providers,” the officer added.

