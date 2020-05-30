Arthur Road Jail superintendent transferred to Ratnagiri Central Prison on health grounds

Vyachal was originally posted to Ratnagiri Central Prison but as per the government order he was given charge of Arthur Road Prison. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)

Superintendent of Police for Arthur Road Jail, NB Vyachal, has been transferred and will take charge as the Superintendent of Ratnagiri Central Jail on Saturday. Vyachal has been replaced by JS Naik who till now was the principal of Taloja Training Centre.

Vyachal was originally posted to Ratnagiri Central Prison but as per the government order he was given charge of Arthur Road Prison. On May 29, Vyachal was asked to resume duty at Arthur Road Prison but due to existing health issues, and as per suggestions from a medical officer he was not able to resume duty following which the transfer orders were issued, read the order from Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Deepak Pandey.

The order goes on to specify that Arthur Road Prison is one of the sensitive and crowded jails in south Maharashtra, and the post of the superintendent could not be kept vacant. The jail also has been affected by Covid-19 since the first week of May with 158 inmates and 26 jail staff testing positive. The situation has normalised since then with 120 inmates and all 26 jail officials testing negative, read the order.

“Vyachal handled Arthur Road Jail to the best of his abilities. He is not being transferred or punished. His original posting was at Ratnagiri which has been given to him. He had been advised home quarantine for 14 days after which he resumed duty and was working from home. But at present he has medical issues related to high blood pressure and according to doctors he cannot resume duty. We cannot keep the post vacant in a jail like Arthur Road where day to day handling and management is needed, hence a new superintendent has been appointed,” Pandey said.

Vyachal will resume his duties at Ratnagiri Central Prison once he is medically fit.