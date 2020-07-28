Artificial insemination of 50,000 animals across Himalayan state by May 2021, says state govt

The second phase of the nationwide artificial insemination scheme will be available free of cost in all the villages, dairies and private artificial insemination centres. (Bloomberg)

Uttarakhand government is aiming to artificially inseminate 50,000 animals in each of the 13 districts of the state under the second phase of nationwide artificial insemination scheme.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for animal husbandry on Monday said the second phase of the nationwide artificial insemination scheme will be conducted from August 1 to May 31 next year.

“Under this, a target has been set to successfully breed 50,000 animals in each district. Sex graded semen of native cow and buffalo will be made available to the cattle rearers for Rs. 100,” the secretary told reporters.

Sundaram added that the objective of the scheme is to improve the breed of the livestock and increase the number of animals of high genetic quality, which in turn will help in improving the livelihood of locals.

The second phase of the nationwide artificial insemination scheme will be available free of cost in all the villages, dairies and private artificial insemination centres.

“If the animal is not able to conceive in one time, then free artificial insemination facility will be provided for the second and third time also. For this process, semen of all types of native and exotic species of cows and buffaloes will be available. Each animal will be given an identification card like an Aadhaar which will have a marking of their identification tag and the details will be shared on a national level portal,” said Sundaram.

As part of the process, each artificial insemination worker will be paid Rs 50 for each conception and Rs 100 rupees on the birth of an offspring. This year the state government aims to impregnate three lakh animals from sex classified semen of indigenous cow and buffaloes for which cattle rearers will have to pay Rs 100.