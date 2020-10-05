Artificial intelligence should not become weapon of non-state actors: What PM Modi said at RAISE 2020

Artificial Intelligence can be used for making our disaster management systems stronger, PM Modi said. (PTI)

Inaugurating a five-day global virtual summit on artificial intelligence (AI), Responsible AI for Social Empowerment or RAISE 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the use of AI will empower India and also warned against the pitfalls.

In June, India along with Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and others joined together to create the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) for the responsible development and use of AI.

Here is what PM Modi said:

-- While we discuss AI, let also have no doubts that human creativity and human emotions continue to be our greatest strength.They are our unique advantage over machines.

-- It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust.

-- We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors.

-- Artificial Intelligence can be used for making our disaster management systems stronger.

-- AI will have big roles in agriculture and in creating next generation urban infrastructure.

-- The National Educational Technology Forum is being formed. This will create an e-education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity.

-- We launched ‘Responsible AI for Youth’ program this year in April. Under this programme, more than 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course. They are now building their AI projects.

-- India has recently adopted the National Education Policy 2020. It focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education. E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects.

-- We want India to become a global hub for AI. Many Indians are already working on this. I hope many more do so in the times to come.

-- The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet.

-- In India, we have experienced that technology improves transparency and service delivery.