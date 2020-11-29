Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Artificial potato crisis created in Bengal, TMC govt to blame: Dilip Ghosh

Artificial potato crisis created in Bengal, TMC govt to blame: Dilip Ghosh

Expressing concern over the “sudden spurt in the price of the kitchen staple, now available at Rs 40 per kg, if not more”, Ghosh said, “Why is the price of potato so high? The crisis has been created artificially by those patronised by the ruling party. It has been created by those who take cut money for everything.”

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata. (PTI)

Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that an “artificial potato crisis” has been created in the state by those patronised by the ruling party.

Expressing concern over the “sudden spurt in the price of the kitchen staple, now available at Rs 40 per kg, if not more”, Ghosh said this has hurt common man and pinched their pockets hard.

“Why is the price of potato so high? The crisis has been created artificially by those patronised by the ruling party. It has been created by those who take cut money for everything,” Ghosh told reporters here.

The BJP leader also said that a section of TMC members are unhappy with the way the leadership has been functioning, and claimed that the “revolting” cadres are raising slogans such as ‘PK Hatao TMC Bnachao’ to protest against the ruling party’s decision to hire election strategist Prashant Kishores services before 2021 Assembly polls.

Asked if the saffron party will be able to recover from the jolt it faced in the Hills, with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung severing ties with the NDA and joining the TMC camp, Ghosh said the turncoat has “betrayed” the people of Darjeeling.

“Gurung has betrayed the people in the Hills and the Binoy Tamang faction has no acceptability. The BJP, however, has all along stood by the people there. Our MP enjoys great popularity in the Hills,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Nov 29, 2020 16:35 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
Nov 29, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
Nov 29, 2020 17:07 IST

latest news

Mysterious metal monolith found in remote Utah desert area has disappeared
Nov 29, 2020 18:50 IST
Aashiqui star Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke while shooting in Kargil
Nov 29, 2020 18:55 IST
Delhi Covid-19 cases decline further, deaths rise to 9K: 10 key statistics
Nov 29, 2020 18:49 IST
PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani, 30 others arrested ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally
Nov 29, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.