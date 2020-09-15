Sections
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation

Pema Khandu tested positive two days after state’s health minister Alo Libang tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 20:41 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Last week, the CM had trekked 24 km for 11 hours to meet residents of a remote village located at a height of 14,500 feet above sea level. (HT PHOTO.)

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and has placed himself in self isolation.

“I had undergone the Covid-19 test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy,” the CM tweeted.

“However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and requesting everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” the 41-year-old added.

Khandu tested positive two days after state’s health minister Alo Libang tested positive for Covid-19.



Last week, the CM had trekked 24 km for 11 hours to meet residents of a remote village located at a height of 14,500 feet above sea level.

Accompanied by just one security officer and some villagers, he trekked through passes, difficult mountain terrain to reach Luguthang in his constituency Mukto in Tawang district.

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Till Monday, the state had recorded 6,298 Covid-19 positive cases with 4,531 recoveries and 10 deaths.

