Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah discuss Covid-19 as Delhi records 1,501 cases

The Delhi government estimates that by June 15 there will be 44,000 cases which balloon to 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday went up to 32,810. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic in the capital as 1,501 new cases took the tally to 32,810.

The death toll climbed to 984 with 48 more people succumbing to the disease, the Delhi government’s health department said.

It said that 384 people were cured or discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of discharge to 12,245.

Kejriwal who tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, said Shah assured him of all cooperation.



“Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation,” Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s order not to reserve hospital exclusively for the capital’s residents will be followed in “letter and spirit”.

The chief minister said it was not a time for disagreements.

Given the scale of the pandemic, the Delhi government’s projection estimates 44,000 cases by June 15 and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

On Wednesday, Baijal also ordered all major hospitals in the national capital to prominently display the availability of beds and room charges outside their establishments in large letters on the LED boards.

The state health department has been asked to ensure that the data displayed on these boards is in sync with the data on the government portal.

