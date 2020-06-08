Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
The Delhi chief minister was last seen on Sunday evening during an online media briefing.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a fever and has a sore throat since Sunday and may take a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, a spokesperson of his party said on Monday.
Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said.
“He had consulted a doctor over the phone and plans to get himself tested tomorrow if symptoms don’t subside,” the spokesperson added.
Delhi has recorded 28,936 Covid-19 cases and 812 people have died so far in the national capital.