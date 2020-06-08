Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow

The Delhi chief minister was last seen on Sunday evening during an online media briefing.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a fever and has a sore throat since Sunday and may take a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, a spokesperson of his party said on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said.

“He had consulted a doctor over the phone and plans to get himself tested tomorrow if symptoms don’t subside,” the spokesperson added.

 Also Watch | ‘Delhi govt hospitals will only cater to residents of capital’: Arvind Kejriwal



The AAP leader was last seen on Sunday evening during an online media briefing.

Delhi has recorded 28,936 Covid-19 cases and 812 people have died so far in the national capital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdowns worsen obesity issues in children
Jun 08, 2020 13:52 IST
Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for views on this pic. Replies are interesting
Jun 08, 2020 13:49 IST
Hairdresser gives free hair cut to poor children in Mumbai
Jun 08, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi hospitals being reserved only for Delhiites is‘unfortunate’: Mayawati
Jun 08, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.