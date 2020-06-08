Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a fever and has a sore throat since Sunday and may take a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, a spokesperson of his party said on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said.

“He had consulted a doctor over the phone and plans to get himself tested tomorrow if symptoms don’t subside,” the spokesperson added.

Also Watch | ‘Delhi govt hospitals will only cater to residents of capital’: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP leader was last seen on Sunday evening during an online media briefing.

Delhi has recorded 28,936 Covid-19 cases and 812 people have died so far in the national capital.