Delhi CM reviews suggestions on lockdown, to send proposal to Centre

A meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor and State Disaster Management Authority will be held today at 4pm, the chief minister said.

Updated: May 14, 2020 16:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and State Disaster Management Authority at 4 pm this evening, wherein the suggestions received on the lifting of coronavirus lockdown will be discussed and a proposal will be drafted for the Centre.

“The suggestions given by you all will be discussed at the meeting. To what extent should relaxations be given in Delhi, these suggestions will be sent to central govt,” Kejriwal said.

“We had sought suggestion from people, we have received more than 5 lakh suggestions. Based on these suggestions, we will send a proposal to the Centre,” the Delhi CM said.

• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and State Disaster Management Authority at 4 pm today.



