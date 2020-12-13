Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Sunday said he will hold one-day fast on Monday in support of farmers protesting the three farm laws and urged the workers and supporters of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join him.

Kejriwal also urged the central government to roll back the three contentious farm laws which were passed by the Parliament in September, and demanded a new Bill to ensure minimum support prices for farmers – currently a policy issue – be drafted and tabled in the Parliament.

“I request all party (AAP) supporters and people across the country to observe fast for a day tomorrow (Monday) in solidarity with protesting farmers. I shall be observing a day’s fast too… Let’s support our farmers from our homes. I understand that it is not possible for many of us to be physically present in the (state) border points where the protesting farmer groups have gathered,” said the chief minister in a video press briefing on Monday.

He further said, “In the last few days, I have seen several ministers and BJP leaders calling the protesting farmers anti-national. I have a question for them: So many ex-servicemen, sportspersons, artistes, doctors, lawyers, businessmen have been supporting the protests in some way or other – are they all anti-national? During the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in 2011, the Congress had done similar things to bring disrepute to the movement. The BJP is doing the same thing now.”

“Some people claim that only a few farmers from Punjab and Haryana are participants in the protest. It is their misconception. Farmers across the country are troubled... The new Bills make hoarding legal. It will lead to inflation… I urge the central government to leave behind their ego, roll back the three laws and prepare a new bill to ensure minimum support price for farmers,” said Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, the AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai had said that several supporters of the party too would participate in a hunger strike in solidarity with farmers and peaceful stage demonstrations across Delhi.