Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over transfer of IPS, calls it ‘assault on federalism’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter slammed the Centre for meddling in Bengal administration just before elections. (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed Centre over the transfer of IPS officers from West Bengal and said that it is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter Delhi CM said “I condemn the Centre’s blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize.”

Earlier on December 12, in a move conveying its concern over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy on December 10, the MHA had summoned three IPS officers, at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation.

Government sources had said that the three officers were called for central deputation for the alleged lapse in providing security to Nadda during his two-day visit to West Bengal.

Sources said the Centre can call central services officers on central deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses.

They said the state has no role as cadre controlling authority of these IAS and IPS officers is the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and MHA respectively.

The convoy of Nadda was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

The MHA had earlier summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

The MHA had yet earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state.