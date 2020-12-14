Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to fast in support of farmers today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a one-day fast on Monday in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws in the national capital. The CM also urged the members and supporters of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join him.

“I request all party (AAP) supporters and people across the country to observe fast for a day tomorrow (Monday) in solidarity with protesting farmers. I shall be observing a day’s fast too… Let’s support our farmers from our homes. I understand that it is not possible for many of us to be physically present in the (state) border points where the protesting farmer groups have gathered,” the chief minister said in a press briefing on Monday.

Kejriwal also demanded that the three contentious farm laws, implemented by the government in September, be rolled back and a new bill be introduced to ensure minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers.

The Parliament passed the three laws - The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 - amid large scale protests from the Opposition and farmer unions.

While the government claims the laws will remove the role of the middlemen, allowing the farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country, farmers say they will take away the safety cushion of MSP and mandi system, due to which they will have to be at the mercy of corporate leaders.

A meeting was held between agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash and Union home minister Amit Shah to solve the impasse that entered its 19th day on Monday. The farmers’ union leader said that they will sit on fast from 8am to 5pm on December 14 at Singhu border.