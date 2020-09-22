As 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue protest, deputy chairman Harivansh offers tea

Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties members stage a protest over their suspension during ongoing monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Eight opposition members of the Rajya Sabha, who were suspended on Monday over the chaos in the House when the two contentious farm bills were passed on Sunday, spent the night outside Parliament as to continue with their protest. On Tuesday morning, they were offered tea by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Harivansh met Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim of the CPI(M). He was seen sitting on the ground and having tea with the MPs on the lawns near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

“Harivansh ji said he came to meet us as a colleague and not as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea and snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday as a protest against our suspension. We have been here all night,” Bora said, according to news agency ANI.

“No one from the government has come to enquire about us. Many opposition leaders came to enquire about us and to show solidarity with us. We are going to continue this demonstration,” Bora added.

The MPS were suspended for a week by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for “unruly behaviour” with deputy chairman Harivansh Singh. They had refused to leave the House after their suspension, which was adjourned several times amid opposition protest.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha had witnessed unruly scenes as opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman’s seat to protest against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Both the farm bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha through voice votes.